Dish Network and EchoStar to Merge in All-Stock Deal

Pay-TV provider Dish Network and satellite communications vendor EchoStar, both owned by billionaire Charles Ergen, have announced plans to merge in an all-stock deal. Ergen, who co-founded Dish, holds over 50% of its outstanding shares and almost 60% of EchoStar, according to regulatory filings.

Dish’s Pay-TV business and its 5G wireless network will be combined with EchoStar’s satellite communications solutions. EchoStar owns a bank of satellites that serve the US government, media organizations, and Hughes Network home customers.

Dish has been focusing on expanding its cellular wireless offerings, but faces tough competition from larger carriers such as AT&T and Verizon Communications. Under the terms of the deal, EchoStar stockholders will receive 2.85 shares of Dish Network’s Class A common stock, representing a 12.9% premium to EchoStar’s closing price on July 6 when reports of the merger first surfaced.

Upon completion of the deal, expected by the end of the year, EchoStar’s CEO Hamid Akhavan will lead the combined company, with Ergen serving as executive chairman. As of Monday’s close, Dish had a market value of $4.07 billion, while EchoStar’s market value was $1.97 billion.