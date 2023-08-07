CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

ISRO Chairman Updates on Chandrayaan-3 Status

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
ISRO Chairman Updates on Chandrayaan-3 Status

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S Somnath, provided an update on the status of Chandrayaan-3. He confirmed that the satellite is in a healthy condition and all operations are progressing smoothly. The spacecraft is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 23.

In a recent statement, Chairman S Somnath mentioned that a series of manoeuvres will be carried out before the spacecraft’s final descent onto the lunar surface. These manoeuvres are crucial for ensuring the success of the mission.

Prior to this announcement, ISRO had released a video showcasing the Moon as observed by Chandrayaan-3. This was shared by the space agency after the successful insertion of the spacecraft into the Moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, aims to further explore the Moon’s surface and gather new scientific data. The mission is a testament to India’s growing capabilities in space exploration and research.

While ISRO continues to make progress with Chandrayaan-3, it is important to note that the views and facts presented in social media posts may not necessarily reflect the opinions of latest updates. It is always advisable to refer to official sources for accurate and reliable information regarding ISRO’s missions.

Overall, with the spacecraft in good health and operations proceeding as planned, expectations are high for the successful completion of Chandrayaan-3’s mission objectives.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Satellite

Global Remote Sensing Satellite Market to Reach USD 29.19 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9%: Fortune Business Insights™

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

The Satellite Partnership Between Eutelsat Asia and Space Tech Innovation Limited

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

Satim Secures €1.8 Million in Funding to Advance AI-based Satellite Imagery Software

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Lithium-ion Cells and the Search for New Cell Technologies

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Chinese Power Battery Giant CATL to Hold Offline Product Launch Event

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Save Time and Effort: How to Use the Save Log-In Information Feature on Websites

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The Environmental Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments