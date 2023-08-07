ISRO Chairman Updates on Chandrayaan-3 Status

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S Somnath, provided an update on the status of Chandrayaan-3. He confirmed that the satellite is in a healthy condition and all operations are progressing smoothly. The spacecraft is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 23.

In a recent statement, Chairman S Somnath mentioned that a series of manoeuvres will be carried out before the spacecraft’s final descent onto the lunar surface. These manoeuvres are crucial for ensuring the success of the mission.

Prior to this announcement, ISRO had released a video showcasing the Moon as observed by Chandrayaan-3. This was shared by the space agency after the successful insertion of the spacecraft into the Moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, aims to further explore the Moon’s surface and gather new scientific data. The mission is a testament to India’s growing capabilities in space exploration and research.

It is always advisable to refer to official sources for accurate and reliable information regarding ISRO's missions.

Overall, with the spacecraft in good health and operations proceeding as planned, expectations are high for the successful completion of Chandrayaan-3’s mission objectives.