Viasat Continues to Investigate Antenna Incident on ViaSat-3 Americas Satellite

Viasat has announced that it is currently investigating an incident involving the antenna of its recently launched ViaSat-3 Americas satellite. The company warned investors of the potential impact this incident could have on its space satellite business, as future launches may be delayed. CEO Mark Dankberg stated that plans are underway to evaluate and address the challenges posed by the antenna problem. Viasat is actively searching for the root cause of the antenna’s failure to deploy and assessing its current status. The company is also exploring potential improvements and how this incident may affect its global strategy.

The ViaSat-3 Americas satellite had reached its orbital slot 22,000 miles above Earth and was set to undergo testing before providing Internet bandwidth to customers in the coming months. However, during deployment, the antenna, designed to amplify the satellite’s capacity to 1,000 gigabits per second, experienced an unexpected event. Viasat is still investigating this “antenna anomaly” and expects to provide updates in the next fiscal quarter.

Viasat clarified that the antenna issue does not impact its existing customers or users. The company has been expanding its satellite power to compete in the space-based Internet market, facing competition from companies such as SpaceX Starlink, Amazon, and OneWeb. The ViaSat-3 constellation includes Flight 1, Flight 2, and Flight 3 satellites. Flight 2 uses the same antenna as Flight 1, while Flight 3 utilizes an antenna from a different manufacturer.

Investors inquired about the potential fiscal and operational impact if the antenna malfunction extends beyond Flight 1. Viasat revealed that this situation has caused delays in their plans to launch additional broadband satellites. Although the issues with Flight 1 are not expected to significantly affect the company in 2024, they are preparing for potential impacts on the following year. Specifically, Viasat’s satellite services segment may be affected.

In its fiscal 2024 first-quarter results, Viasat reported a revenue of $780 million, a 36% increase compared to the same period the previous year. However, the company also posted a net loss of $77 million for the quarter, attributing it to higher interest expenses and costs associated with the Inmarsat acquisition. Viasat recently completed a $6.1 billion acquisition of London-based Inmarsat, expanding its global reach and adding to its satellite fleet. Currently, Viasat has 13 Ka-band satellites in space with an additional eight under construction, including ViaSat-3 Flight 2 and Flight 3.