Cargill Partners with Satelligence for Satellite-Powered Deforestation Monitoring

Cargill has joined forces with Satelligence to implement satellite-powered deforestation risk monitoring across its global soy, palm oil, and cocoa supply chains. The use of satellites will enable near-real-time data collection, allowing for the identification of deforestation risks and breaches and facilitating targeted interventions.

Cargill has made a commitment to eliminate deforestation from its supply chains by 2030. The company has faced accusations in recent years of driving deforestation in South America and Africa. Environmental law firm ClientEarth filed a legal complaint in the US, alleging Cargill’s involvement in soy-driven deforestation in Brazil. Additionally, environmental campaign group Stand.Earth called for stronger measures to prevent deforestation across Cargill’s supply chains.

The collaboration with Satelligence is part of Cargill’s efforts to improve its environmental sustainability. In addition to monitoring deforestation, the Satelligence tracking system will help Cargill measure its Scope 3 (indirect) emissions, a crucial aspect of any credible climate plan for businesses in the food industry.

Cargill has initiated other partnerships aimed at enhancing its environmental practices. The company has partnered with Nestle and environmental NGOs for a sustainable cattle grazing program in the US. It has also expanded its ‘RegenConnect’ regenerative farming initiative in the US and Europe and formed alliances to address low-carbon steel and shipping technologies in supply chains.

To address the concerns of environmental groups, Cargill announced its intention to develop a net-zero transition plan. As part of this plan, the company aims to reduce emissions across all scopes by 30% by 2030 and is working on commodity-specific deforestation plans.

Cargill’s partnership with Satelligence is a significant step towards its goal of eliminating deforestation from its supply chains and improving its environmental performance.