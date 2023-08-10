Cargill Utilizes Satellite Technology to Protect Forests in Supply Chains

Cargill, a leading food corporation, is ramping up its efforts to safeguard forests by integrating satellite-powered risk monitoring capabilities into its soy, palm oil, and cocoa supply chains. The company will be utilizing AI-based solutions provided by Satelligence to advance its progress towards achieving deforestation-free supply chains by 2030. Recognizing the crucial role of technology in achieving sustainable food systems, Cargill views partnerships with companies like Satelligence as essential.

Satelligence’s system utilizes the latest AI and machine learning techniques to improve the quality of input imagery and swiftly process them into valuable information on crop distribution and deforestation incidents worldwide. By doing so, it enables food and beverage companies to gain visibility into their supply chain relationships and attain independently verified proof of no deforestation and carbon sequestration levels across complex global supply chains.

Cargill has already successfully mapped 100% of its direct soy suppliers in Brazil and 100% of directly purchased grains in South America. It is actively working on mapping other regions as part of a comprehensive evaluation of its supply chains.

Satelligence’s AI and machine learning techniques help in identifying and understanding the causes and effects of deforestation. This becomes especially significant given recent regulatory developments in Europe. The European Parliament’s decision to require companies to ensure that their products sold in the EU are not sourced from deforested land since 2021 has increased the pressure on industry players. Satellite-based solutions are expected to assist corporations in meeting the due diligence requirements of this law. However, there are concerns that the cost of these new technologies could exclude smallholder farmers from participating in supply chains.

Cargill is addressing this challenge by committing to the restoration of around 100,000 hectares of altered land in Brazil over the next five years. This sizeable restoration effort, equivalent to the area of New York City, has the potential to sequester 14 million metric tons of CO2. Additionally, Cargill has partnered with Banco do Brasil, one of the largest financial institutions in the country, to allocate $240 million in support of sustainable practices in the Brazilian energy, agricultural, and food product export supply chains.