Capella Space’s Satellites Falling Back to Earth Sooner Than Expected

Capella Space, a startup that launched ten small synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites to low Earth orbit since 2018, is experiencing shorter operational lifetimes than initially anticipated. According to publicly available satellite data, five of Capella Space’s satellites, including three from its “Whitney”-class spacecraft, have reentered the Earth’s atmosphere since January 2022. Contrary to the expected operational lifetime of three years, the Whitney sats were in orbit for less than two-and-a-half years, with the satellite Capella-5 only operating for less than two years.

Currently, five satellites from Capella Space’s constellation remain in orbit. This includes Capella-9 and Capella-10, launched on March 16, operating at altitudes of around 584 km and 588 km, respectively. The propulsion system of Capella-9 was built by Phase Four, as detailed in filings with the Federal Communication Commission. Capella-5, one of the prematurely reentered satellites, also used Phase Four propulsion. According to earlier filings, Capella-9 was expected to maintain an altitude between 475-575 km for three years.

However, Capella-7 and Capella-8, launched in January 2022, are currently operating at altitudes below 400 kilometers and are expected to deorbit in a few weeks to a few months. The cause of this unexpected decay could be a propulsion system issue or a miscalculation of requirements.

The astronomer and analyst Jonathan McDowell, reviewing the data, suggested potential propulsion failures but noted that it remains unclear. Capella Space has not responded to requests for comment.

Capella Space, founded seven years ago, is among several startups developing constellations of SAR satellites in low Earth orbit. The SAR imaging technique allows for detailed 3D scans of the Earth’s surface regardless of weather conditions. The company recently secured $60 million in funding, following a $97 million Series C funding round. The company plans to build and launch a new generation of SAR satellites called “Acadia.” The first Acadia satellite is scheduled to launch on August 6, aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket, as part of a multi-mission contract signed with Rocket Lab. NASA estimates that each Capella satellite costs $5 million based on an independent report on orbital debris remediation.

