U.S. Space Force Partners with Capella Space for Advanced SAR Technology

Capella Federal, a subsidiary of Capella Space, has been awarded the Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services (PLEO) contract by the U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC). This partnership will allow Capella to collaborate with the U.S. Space Force in order to enhance warfighter capabilities through the use of advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology.

This contract positions Capella as one of the first commercial earth observation companies to work with a new government commercial satellite services procurement model. The goal of this model is to leverage advanced commercial technologies to strengthen the U.S.’s resilience in space. The contract will span a period of five years from July 2023 to July 2028, with the option for an additional five-year extension.

Capella’s CEO and founder, Payam Banazadeh, expressed excitement about expanding collaboration with the U.S. government. He stated that this award will enable Capella to provide timely and high-resolution SAR data to support U.S. Space Force missions through their growing constellation.

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) through the Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO). Capella Federal, as a subsidiary of Capella Space, specializes in tailoring the delivery of SAR imagery to meet the specific security and facility clearance needs of U.S. government, defense, and intelligence customers. The SAR technology allows government agencies to gather data and images of Earth in any weather, at any time of day or night, enabling them to make informed decisions related to national security and increase global transparency.

Capella Space is an American space tech company that provides data and satellite solutions for both government and commercial use. They are pioneers in the Earth observation industry and the first U.S. company to have a constellation of SAR satellites. Capella’s SAR satellites deliver high-quality and high-resolution imagery, allowing easy access to frequent and timely information for various industries such as defense and intelligence, supply chain, insurance, and maritime. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional locations in Denver, Colorado, and Washington, D.C.