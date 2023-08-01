CityLife

SOS via Satellite: Canadians Use iPhone 14 Feature to Contact Emergency Services During Island Wildfire

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
Canadians dealing with an island wildfire were able to contact emergency services using the SOS via satellite feature on their iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, despite a lack of cellular connection. This feature allows users to reach out for help when traditional cellular signals are not available.

Warren Thibodeau and Orel Crack, residents of Missanabie in Ontario, Canada, utilized this iPhone 14 feature while combatting a forest fire on Dog Lake. They collaborated with local firefighter Craig Spooner and traveled by boat to the island fire in order to extinguish it. With the assistance of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, they were eventually able to control and put out the fire.

The new GlobalStar emergency feature of the iPhone 14 allowed them to contact the MNR (Ministry of Natural Resources) for assistance. The feature requires users to aim their iPhone towards a nearby satellite in order to establish a connection. It collects vital information about the emergency situation and provides the user’s location to emergency responders.

The SOS via satellite feature is primarily designed to be used in emergencies such as when a hiker is lost or injured. However, it can also prove useful in other scenarios where cellular signals are unavailable. The feature helps to streamline communication despite slow data transfer speeds and poor connection quality.

This incident on Dog Lake was documented and shared by Eric Belanger through photographs. Another camper, Marc G., later reported that the MNRF was in the process of cleanup on the island.

The SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro proves to be a valuable tool in situations where traditional cellular signals are not accessible, allowing individuals to reach emergency services and obtain assistance when needed.

