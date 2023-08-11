Telesat Awards MDA $1.56 Billion Contract to Build 198 Satellites

Satellite operator Telesat has struck a C$2.1 billion ($1.56 billion) deal with space tech firm MDA to construct 198 satellites for its low-earth orbit program. The announcement of this contract caused a significant increase in both Telesat’s Canadian and U.S. shares, marking their best day ever. In response, MDA’s shares rose by about 29%.

Telesat has allocated $3.5 billion as capital expenditure for the Lightspeed project, and the agreement with MDA has allowed the company to save $2 billion. The launches are scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with polar and global services set to start in late 2027.

According to Telesat, the use of MDA’s beam-forming array antennas and integrated regenerative processor will result in a redesigned Telesat Lightspeed network that achieves enhanced network efficiency and increased flexibility in delivering capacity to users. Additionally, this new technology will enable each satellite to be slightly smaller than what was previously considered.

Telesat’s Lightspeed network aims to provide highly secure, resilient, low-latency broadband connectivity anywhere in the world, catering to the connectivity needs of enterprise and government users. In July, the company successfully launched its first LEO 3 demonstration satellite on Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket.

In addition to the contract announcement, Telesat also released their second-quarter results, reporting a profit of C$519.9 million, a significant improvement compared to the C$4.38 million loss from the previous year. However, revenue fell by 4% to C$179.8 million.