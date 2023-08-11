Telesat Awards $2.1 Billion Contract to MDA for Satellite Construction

Satellite operator Telesat has awarded a C$2.1 billion ($1.56 billion) contract to space tech firm MDA to build 198 satellites for its low-earth orbit program. The deal, announced on Friday, resulted in a more than 45% surge in both Telesat’s Canadian and U.S. shares, marking their best day ever. MDA also saw a 29% rise in its shares.

Telesat has allocated $3.5 billion as capital expenditure for the Lightspeed project, and the partnership with MDA is expected to save the company $2 billion. The satellite launches are scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with polar and global services commencing in late 2027.

By utilizing MDA’s beam-forming array antennas and integrated regenerative processor, Telesat’s Lightspeed network will achieve increased network efficiency and enhanced flexibility to provide capacity to users. This new technology will also allow for slightly smaller satellites compared to the ones previously considered.

Telesat’s Lightspeed network aims to meet the connectivity requirements of enterprise and government users, providing highly secure, resilient, and low-latency broadband connectivity anywhere in the world. The company launched its first LEO 3 demonstration satellite in July 2021.

In addition to the contract announcement, Telesat reported its second-quarter results. The company recorded a profit of C$519.9 million, compared to a loss of C$4.38 million in the same period last year. However, revenue fell by 4% to C$179.8 million.

(Source: Reuters)