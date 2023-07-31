CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Defunct Weather Satellite Aeolus Performs Controlled Crash into Atlantic Ocean

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Defunct Weather Satellite Aeolus Performs Controlled Crash into Atlantic Ocean

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that the defunct weather monitoring satellite Aeolus has successfully undergone a controlled crash into the Atlantic Ocean. This marks the first time a defunct satellite has been deliberately directed to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere in a controlled manner.

Aeolus, built by Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage, UK, has been one of ESA’s most successful Earth observation missions. It became the first satellite mission to collect global-scale profiles of Earth’s wind. Originally planned for a three-year lifespan, the mission was extended by nearly two additional years, culminating on July 28, 2023.

Unlike modern satellites designed with controlled re-entry capabilities, Aeolus was launched prior to the consideration of space debris and the need to safely remove defunct satellites from orbit. However, ESA made the decision to guide the satellite’s fall back to Earth using its remaining fuel, ensuring a safe crash into the Atlantic Ocean.

The successful four-day orbit-lowering campaign sets an example for other satellite operators on how to safely dispose of end-of-life satellites. Holger Krag, head of ESA’s Space Debris Office, praised the unique nature of the assisted re-entry, stating that it has no known precedent in spaceflight history.

Under normal circumstances, a satellite like Aeolus would naturally fall back to Earth and burn up in the atmosphere. However, due to the small risk of space debris causing casualties, ESA chose to guide the re-entry to avoid potential harm. By carefully maneuvering the satellite, Aeolus’ orbit was lowered from an altitude of 320km (199 miles) to just 120km (74.5 miles), ensuring that any remaining pieces of the satellite would fall into the Atlantic Ocean rather than reaching populated areas.

ESA’s director of operations, Rolf Densing, praised the accomplishment and noted the potential for applying a similar approach to other satellites launched prior to the implementation of disposal protocols. The experience gained from Aeolus’ controlled crash provides valuable insights for future end-of-life satellite procedures.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Satellite

The European Space Agency Awards Contracts to Thales for Galileo II Security

Jul 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Axess Networks and ABS Partner to Expand Coverage in the Middle East

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

China’s Plan to Establish its Own Starlink

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Chatbot Market Report: Key Statistics and Outlook

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Growing Backlash Against Climate Action

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Smart Greenhouses: The Integration of IoT in Controlled Environment Agriculture

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

August Kicks Off with Full Sturgeon Moon and Ends with Full Blue Moon

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments