Aeolus Satellite Performs Historic Assisted Crash Into Atlantic Ocean

A defunct weather monitoring satellite, Aeolus, has made a controlled crash into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). This marks the first time a defunct satellite has undergone such a controlled re-entry on Earth. Designed and built by Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage, Aeolus has been one of ESA’s most successful Earth observation missions.

Initially slated to end its life after three years in orbit, the satellite’s mission was extended by almost two additional years. On July 28, 2023, with little fuel remaining onboard, mission controllers at ESA guided Aeolus in its re-entry. This unique feat was made possible by using the satellite’s remaining fuel to direct it back to Earth and guide it towards a crash landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Aeolus was launched before the issue of space debris and the need to remove defunct satellites from the Earth’s atmosphere gained widespread attention. As a result, it was not originally designed for a controlled re-entry. However, ESA took the initiative to lower the satellite’s orbit and guide its fall to avoid the slim possibility of casualties from space debris.

The four-day orbit-lowering campaign was deemed a success and sets a precedent for future end-of-life procedures for satellite operators. ESA’s head of Space Debris Office, Holger Krag, emphasized the uniqueness of this assisted re-entry: “This is quite unique, what we’re doing. You don’t really find examples of this in the history of spaceflight. This is the first time to our knowledge [that] we have done an assisted re-entry like this.”

Under normal circumstances, Aeolus would naturally fall back to Earth, burning up in the planet’s atmosphere. However, by guiding its fall, ESA ensured that any surviving debris would reach the Atlantic Ocean, avoiding any potential harm to people or property.

Rolf Densing, ESA’s director of operations, expressed pride in the successful outcome of this mission, despite the complexity and the fact that Aeolus was not originally designed for such maneuvers. The knowledge gained from this feat opens up possibilities to employ a similar approach for other satellites that were launched before the current disposal measures were put in place.