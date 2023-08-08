BrightRock Gold Corp. Receives High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Results for Midnight Owl Lithium Property near Wickenburg, Arizona

BrightRock Gold Corp. has revealed the findings of an analysis conducted by Dirt Exploration using high-resolution satellite images of its Midnight Owl Lithium Project. The project, which is located in the White Picacho Pegmatite District near Wickenburg, Arizona, is an exploration project focused on lithium pegmatite. The area is considered favorable for lithium exploration due to its history of lithium mining, abundance of pegmatite dike outcrops, and proximity to three gigafactories.

The analysis carried out by Dirt Exploration shows strong correlations between the satellite imagery and potential lithium minerals on the surface. This information was compared to the surface geologic interpretation provided by Stantec Consulting Services Inc. The analysis highlights the presence of Pre-Cambrian metasedimentary wall rocks and Pre-Cambrian pegmatite dikes, which are considered to be the main lithium exploration targets.

Additionally, Stantec’s interpretation of aerial imagery revealed the distribution of pegmatite dikes within the White Picacho Pegmatite District. These findings, along with the hyperspectral analysis and initial geologic interpretation, will guide the development of a targeted outcrop sampling program and further exploration work.

The analysis conducted by Dirt Exploration utilized Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR), Visible Near Infrared (VNIR), Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery. The LWIR analysis, in particular, has the ability to map mineral distribution over large areas through reflectance spectroscopy.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is now awaiting the release of results from SpecTIR’s fixed-wing hyperspectral flight, which is expected to further enhance the satellite-based analysis carried out by Dirt Exploration.

As stated by Mac J. Shahsavar, the Chairman and CEO of BRGC, the initial analysis is promising and the results align with the areas of potential lithium occurrences indicated by Stantec’s geological model.

BrightRock Gold Corp. aims to become a major supplier of lithium-based products through the development of its lithium-rich assets, including the Midnight Owl Mine.

