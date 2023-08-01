CityLife

The Power of AI Models

UK Government Announces £160 Million Scheme to Boost Satellite Communications Development

Aug 1, 2023
The UK government is working on a potential £160 million scheme to fund the development of the next generation of satellite communications. The aim of the scheme is to boost the country’s leadership in the global satellite market and improve connectivity, particularly in remote and rural areas. The use of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites is expected to play a key role in bridging the digital divide and leveling up the country’s economy.

LEO satellites offer increased resilience and resistance to disabling attempts, making them a valuable asset in ensuring continuous and reliable connectivity, as demonstrated during Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. The proposed Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit (CLEO) scheme aims to build on the UK’s growing satellite industry by supporting the development of new constellations.

The scheme will focus on enabling smarter satellites with improved hardware, using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance data delivery speed, and connecting satellites together for improved connectivity. These advancements will contribute to the creation of interconnected networks that serve billions of people worldwide. The investment in the next generation of low Earth orbit satellites will drive the UK’s satellite industry towards global leadership and create hundreds of highly skilled jobs.

The government is also considering grant funding of up to £100 million and an additional £60 million from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. This funding will support the development of AI and machine learning technologies in satellite communications.

The CLEO scheme is expected to revolutionize the UK’s communication infrastructure by launching hundreds of satellites into space and closing connectivity gaps. The announcement aligns with the UK Space Agency’s goal of maximizing the potential of low Earth orbit and establishing the country as a global leader in next-generation satellite communications technologies.

To further strengthen the UK’s position in the space sector, the government recently reintroduced the National Space Council. Chaired by the Science and Defence Secretaries, the council is responsible for coordinating government policy on space and driving job creation and economic growth in the sector.

Please note that the launch of the scheme and funding commitments are subject to government approvals, and support for firms will require successful applications and fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

