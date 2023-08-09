BlackSky Reports Increased Revenue and Deal with Rocket Lab

BlackSky Technology has announced a 28% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2023, reaching $19.3 million. The company attributes this growth to the heightened demand for satellite imagery and monitoring. Additionally, BlackSky has secured a deal for five Rocket Lab launches, set to commence in 2024 from New Zealand. These launches will mark the debut of BlackSky’s third generation satellites.

During the second quarter, BlackSky reported a 51% increase in revenue from imagery and software analytical services, totaling $15.3 million. This growth is driven by the escalating demand from both new and existing government customers, both in the US and internationally. However, professional and engineering services revenue decreased from $4.9 million to $4 million in the same quarter.

Although the cost of sales related to imagery and software analytical services improved from 34% to 23% compared to the previous year, BlackSky recorded a net loss of $33.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. This is an increase from the net loss of $26.3 million reported in the same period of 2022.

CEO Brian O’Toole revealed that BlackSky secured over $35 million in new contracts and renewals during the quarter, largely supporting international and US government agencies. With year-to-date bookings exceeding $200 million, O’Toole emphasized the strong customer demand for BlackSky’s dynamic monitoring and geospatial intelligence capabilities. He highlighted the increasing interest from international governments in investing in space-based capabilities to bolster national security and economic growth. These agreements often include multi-year contracts for assured capacity, which contributes to BlackSky’s long-term revenue growth.

Looking ahead, BlackSky aims to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, aligning with their business objectives for the year. However, the company revised its full-year revenue guidance, widening the range from $84 million to $96 million, in order to accommodate the variable timing of several significant contracts with major customers.