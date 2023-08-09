BlackSky Purchases Five Electron Launches for Future Imaging Satellites

BlackSky has announced the purchase of an additional five Electron launches from Rocket Lab for their upcoming Gen-3 imaging satellites. The launches are scheduled to begin in 2024 and will take place at Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. While the value of the deal was not disclosed, Rocket Lab has previously reported an average Electron launch price of $7.5 million.

The Gen-3 satellites, which were announced by BlackSky in 2022, are designed to produce high-resolution images at resolutions as sharp as 35 centimeters. This is a significant upgrade from the company’s existing Gen-2 satellites, which provide imagery at a resolution of one meter.

Rocket Lab has been a launch service provider for BlackSky, having already launched six missions carrying their satellites. With this new order, BlackSky becomes Rocket Lab’s largest single customer for Electron launches.

In addition to the contract announcement, Rocket Lab reported their second-quarter financial results. The company reported revenue of $62 million and a net loss of $45.9 million. This included revenue from three Electron launches in the quarter.

Rocket Lab plans to perform a total of 15 Electron launches this year, both orbital and suborbital. They have already completed seven launches, including a suborbital test launch in June called Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE). The company experienced a scrubbed launch in July and expects to reschedule it later this month.

Rocket Lab has been working on recovery and reuse of their Electron boosters. They have made improvements to the booster to aid in its recovery and successfully tested the system during a recent launch, with the booster splashing down in good condition. Rocket Lab plans to re-fly a single Rutherford engine on an Electron launch before the end of the year and eventually schedule the first reflight of a full stage booster.

Overall, this partnership between BlackSky and Rocket Lab will enable BlackSky to expand their on-orbit capacity and introduce advanced imaging capabilities with their Gen-3 satellites.