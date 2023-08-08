CityLife

Charlie Ergen Consolidates Telecom Empire by Merging Dish Network and EchoStar

Aug 8, 2023
Billionaire Charlie Ergen is merging his satellite and broadband services companies, Dish Network and EchoStar, in an all-stock deal. The merger reunites two businesses that had been separate for 15 years, with Ergen having spun EchoStar out of Dish in 2008.

The deal aims to create a strategically and financially compelling combination, focused on growth and building a long-term sustainable business. EchoStar had a market value of nearly $2 billion, while Dish’s market value was just above $4 billion as of Monday’s close.

Under the terms of the merger, 2.85 shares of Dish common stock will be exchanged for each share of EchoStar stock, representing a 12.9% premium for EchoStar shareholders based on the July 5 trading close. The companies confirmed that the potential transaction had been under consideration following media speculation on July 6.

Hamid Akhavan, the CEO of EchoStar, will remain with the combined company as President and CEO. Erik Carlson, the current President and CEO of Dish, will depart after the transaction is finalized.

The merger of Dish Network and EchoStar is expected to create a stronger and more competitive telecom empire.

