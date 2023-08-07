CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Benchmark Space Systems Introduces SmartAIM for Autonomous Satellite Operations

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Benchmark Space Systems Introduces SmartAIM for Autonomous Satellite Operations

Benchmark Space Systems has unveiled its SmartAIM (Smart Advanced In-Space Mobility) software at the SmallSat Conference in Utah. The software is designed to assist satellite operators with autonomous flight and navigation capabilities. It can control the propulsion systems of satellites, allowing operators to select from various levels of autonomy. SmartAIM offers features such as station-keeping, payload pointing, collision avoidance, and maneuver planning. The software can take abstract commands and create the necessary maneuvers to achieve the desired orbital location. It can also handle conjunctions and make decisions based on collision probability to ensure satellite safety and optimize resource preservation.

Benchmark plans to integrate SmartAIM with Kayhan Space’s Pathfinder spaceflight safety service. This partnership will enable direct communication between the two platforms, ensuring timely response and action in the event of a conjunction. Satellite operators can establish rules and preferences for addressing conjunctions, such as optimizing for propellant preservation or electrical power conservation.

The development and testing of SmartAIM were partly funded by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate. Satellites equipped with initial versions of SmartAIM for collision avoidance and station-keeping are scheduled to launch in 2024. Additional operator assistance and autopilot functions will be available in late 2024 and 2025.

Benchmark Space Systems is a Vermont-based company known for its environmentally friendly chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems. It is currently fulfilling orders for Xantus electric metal plasma thrusters and Lynx bi-propellant thrusters for various government and commercial missions. Benchmark aims to provide a full life cycle partnership and innovative mobility solutions to enable safe and confident satellite operations in space.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

Tata Play Begins Transmission from India’s First Demand-Driven Satellite

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Satellite Office Hours in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

EchoStar Receives Upgraded Rating with Big Gains Predicted by Raymond James Analyst

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Global EV Charger Installation Services Market Overview

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Sky Sports Uses AI to Select Premier League Dream Team

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Jupiter Shines Bright in the Night Sky

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

A Look at Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) Drive

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments