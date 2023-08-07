Benchmark Space Systems Introduces SmartAIM for Autonomous Satellite Operations

Benchmark Space Systems has unveiled its SmartAIM (Smart Advanced In-Space Mobility) software at the SmallSat Conference in Utah. The software is designed to assist satellite operators with autonomous flight and navigation capabilities. It can control the propulsion systems of satellites, allowing operators to select from various levels of autonomy. SmartAIM offers features such as station-keeping, payload pointing, collision avoidance, and maneuver planning. The software can take abstract commands and create the necessary maneuvers to achieve the desired orbital location. It can also handle conjunctions and make decisions based on collision probability to ensure satellite safety and optimize resource preservation.

Benchmark plans to integrate SmartAIM with Kayhan Space’s Pathfinder spaceflight safety service. This partnership will enable direct communication between the two platforms, ensuring timely response and action in the event of a conjunction. Satellite operators can establish rules and preferences for addressing conjunctions, such as optimizing for propellant preservation or electrical power conservation.

The development and testing of SmartAIM were partly funded by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate. Satellites equipped with initial versions of SmartAIM for collision avoidance and station-keeping are scheduled to launch in 2024. Additional operator assistance and autopilot functions will be available in late 2024 and 2025.

Benchmark Space Systems is a Vermont-based company known for its environmentally friendly chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems. It is currently fulfilling orders for Xantus electric metal plasma thrusters and Lynx bi-propellant thrusters for various government and commercial missions. Benchmark aims to provide a full life cycle partnership and innovative mobility solutions to enable safe and confident satellite operations in space.