Benchmark Space Systems Launches SmartAIM™ Propulsion Solution for Autonomous Satellite Maneuvers

Benchmark Space Systems has introduced the first-ever driver-assist control system called SmartAIM™ (Smart Advanced In-Space Mobility) for managing precise satellite maneuvers and travel in congested space. This propulsion solution features an onboard software control solution embedded in Benchmark’s non-toxic chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems.

SmartAIM™ extends the guidance, navigation, and control capability of spacecrafts, enabling autonomous flight ranging from assisted cruise control for station keeping and payload pointing to full-blown maneuver planning and execution for collision avoidance. It is available across Benchmark’s product lines and reduces operational costs and lead times associated with mission planning and system integration.

Benchmark has partnered with Kayhan Space to integrate the Pathfinder spaceflight safety service with SmartAIM™. This collaboration enhances autonomous space traffic coordination and optimized maneuver planning capabilities, increasing the value of SmartAIM™ for collision avoidance and sustainable space operations.

To develop SmartAIM™, Benchmark has received funding and research and development support from the Air Force Research Lab. The company expects the first SmartAIM™-assisted flights to launch in 2024, eliminating laborious and cost-prohibitive manual satellite control functions for operators as their constellations scale.

The SmartAIM™ system runs on real-time data from onboard sensors and data relays, providing situational awareness, including the state of the propulsion system and satellite, current and projected travel routes, and potential issues or threats nearby or on the horizon.

In addition to collision avoidance and station keeping capabilities, Benchmark’s technology roadmap includes advanced operator-assist and autopilot functions in late 2024 through 2025.

Benchmark’s propulsion systems, including Xantus electric metal plasma thrusters and Lynx bi-propellant thrusters, are enabling in-space mobility and supporting satellite docking demonstration missions for in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing. The company aims to provide a full life cycle partnership and innovative bundled mobility solutions for safe and confident maneuvering in space.

With SmartAIM™, Benchmark addresses the need for autonomous technologies in the Low Earth Orbit ecosystem and supports the sustainability and scalability of large constellations. Traditional manual control procedures are not suitable for today’s busy orbits, and SmartAIM™ offers a manageable and sustainable solution.

By integrating SmartAIM™ with Benchmark’s propulsion systems, additional effectors, and host spacecraft resources, operators benefit from scalability, performance efficiency, and sustainability. The driver-assist and autopilot modes maximize mission sustainability while reducing overhead, allowing operators to navigate congested space with peace of mind.

Benchmark is dedicated to providing non-toxic chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems that enable in-space mobility and contribute to the emerging space economy. They are fulfilling contracts for the production of Xantus electric metal plasma thrusters and Lynx bi-propellant thrusters to meet the increasing demand for LEO and cislunar missions.