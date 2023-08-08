Benchmark Space Systems Launches SmartAIM™, a Driver Assist System for Satellite Maneuvers in Space

Benchmark Space Systems has unveiled SmartAIM™ (Smart Advanced In-Space Mobility), a groundbreaking propulsion solution that includes an onboard software control system capable of managing precise satellite maneuvers in space. The system is designed to address the challenges posed by the rapid scaling of smallsat constellations and the need for regulatory controls to ensure sustainability in space.

SmartAIM™ is integrated into Benchmark’s non-toxic chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems, providing an intelligent and integrated mobility solution for spacecraft. It extends the guidance, navigation, and control capability of satellites, enabling assisted “cruise control” for station keeping and payload pointing, as well as maneuver planning and execution for collision avoidance.

The SmartAIM™ system is now available across Benchmark’s product lines, reducing operational costs and lead times associated with mission planning and system integration. Additionally, Benchmark has partnered with Kayhan Space to integrate the Pathfinder spaceflight safety service with SmartAIM™. This partnership will enhance SmartAIM™’s collision avoidance and space traffic coordination capabilities, supporting sustainable space operations.

Benchmark has developed SmartAIM™ through collaboration with commercial and government partners, with funding and R&D support from the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL). The design of SmartAIM™ eliminates labor-intensive manual satellite control functions that become costly and unmanageable as satellite constellations grow.

The system relies on real-time data from onboard sensors and data relays for situational awareness. It provides information on the propulsion system and satellite’s status, its trajectory, and alternate travel routes to avoid potential threats or obstacles. The first SmartAIM™ systems are expected to launch in 2024, starting with collision avoidance and station keeping capabilities.

Benchmark is dedicated to providing non-toxic chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems for in-space mobility. The company is fulfilling contracts for its Xantus electric metal plasma thrusters and 2N Lynx bi-propellant thrusters to meet the rising demand for LEO and cislunar missions. By integrating SmartAIM™ with Benchmark’s propulsion systems, operators can optimize their missions, achieve scalability, and improve sustainability by minimizing manual control procedures.

Overall, SmartAIM™ offers a transformative approach to satellite maneuvering in space, enabling operators to safely and confidently navigate through congested orbits. With its unique capabilities and supported by partnerships with other space situational awareness companies, Benchmark aims to advance the sustainability and efficiency of space operations.