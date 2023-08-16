Benchmark Space Systems Announces New Headquarters and Unveils SmartAIM System

Burlington, Vermont-based Benchmark Space Systems has made two significant announcements. Firstly, after recently completing a $33 million Series B funding round, the company is relocating to a larger headquarters. Secondly, Benchmark has introduced a new system known as SmartAIM, which they claim is the first-ever autopilot for satellites.

Benchmark specializes in propulsion systems and aims to provide cost-effective solutions that enable small satellites to maintain longer orbits. Their range of propulsion systems includes the Halcyon system, which utilizes non-toxic green propellants for smallsat thrusters. Additionally, they offer a collision avoidance kit that incorporates the Halcyon system. Another product in their portfolio is the Xantus Metal Plasma Thruster.

SmartAIM is an innovative system that offers advanced autonomous capabilities for satellite operations. It allows satellites to autonomously perform tasks such as collision avoidance, orbit maintenance, and repositioning. The system utilizes a combination of sensors, artificial intelligence, and real-time data analysis to ensure efficient and precise satellite navigation.

With the completion of its Series B funding round, Benchmark now has the necessary resources to expand its operations and develop new technologies. The company’s move to a new and larger headquarters reflects their growth and commitment to meeting the increasing demand for propulsion systems in the satellite industry.

Benchmark’s propulsion systems are designed to address the unique challenges faced by small satellites, including limited fuel capacity and restricted space. By providing cost-effective solutions that extend satellite lifespans, Benchmark aims to enable more efficient and sustainable satellite missions.

As the space industry continues to evolve and satellite constellations become more prevalent, the need for reliable and efficient propulsion systems will only grow. Benchmark’s innovative technologies, including the SmartAIM system, position the company as a key player in the development of autonomous satellite operations.