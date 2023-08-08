Benchmark Space Systems Expands Headquarters to Increase Production Capacity

Benchmark Space Systems has announced the expansion of its headquarters in Burlington, Vermont, with the opening of a new 40,000 square foot production facility. This expansion comes after the company closed a $33 million Series B funding round and aims to ramp up the production of propulsion systems.

The new facility will increase Benchmark’s manufacturing capacity by four times, allowing the company to meet the growing demand for its products. With over 1,000 thrusters to be built and tested, representing more than 250 systems, the company plans to deliver on its backlog.

CEO Ryan McDevitt stated that the decision to expand was driven by the growth of Benchmark’s customers who are setting up their own manufacturing capabilities. The company aims to be time-phased appropriately and ready to fulfill orders from multiple customers. The propulsion company has seen increased business due to the industry’s focus on in-space mobility, collision avoidance, and responsible use of space.

In addition to the production expansion, Benchmark has also introduced SmartAIM, an onboard software control solution for its chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems. SmartAIM functions as an autopilot for satellites, allowing for autonomous space maneuvers. The company has partnered with software company Kayhan Space to integrate Pathfinder spaceflight safety into SmartAIM, optimizing maneuver planning.

CCO Chris Carella describes SmartAIM as a software layer that improves propulsion efficiency and reduces the need for manual work by the customer. The software abstracts propulsion commands from the customer and ensures proper sequencing and heating of valves to prevent thruster failures on orbit.

In order to accommodate the production expansion, Benchmark recently underwent a restructuring process, which resulted in a 15% reduction in its workforce. This shift was part of the company’s transition from an R&D focus to a production focus, reallocating resources accordingly.

With the new production facility and the introduction of SmartAIM, Benchmark Space Systems is positioning itself to meet the growing demand for propulsion systems and provide reliable and efficient solutions for satellite operations.