The Launch of the Jupiter 3 Satellite: Extending Internet Coverage to Rural Areas

Hughes Network Systems, a subsidiary of EchoStar, recently deployed the Jupiter 3 satellite (EchoStar XXIV) into geosynchronous orbit. The primary objective of this launch is to enhance internet connectivity beyond traditional land-based transmission methods. Similar to SpaceX’s StarLink, the Jupiter 3 satellite aims to improve connectivity in rural areas.

Weighing over 20,000 pounds, the Jupiter 3 is one of the largest commercial satellites ever launched. Its significant size is necessary to achieve the desired performance. The school bus-sized satellite is equipped with a multi-beam connectivity system that can provide users with over 500 Gbps of capacity and individual speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

One of the notable engineering accomplishments of the Jupiter 3 satellite is its 14 solar array panels, which provide sufficient power for the craft. These panels are initially folded during launch to reduce payload size but are extended in orbit, resulting in a total length of 127 feet.

For communication with terrestrial stations, the satellite operates in the Ka-, Q-, and V-bands. Through 300 unique “spot beams,” the satellite can cover a wide area without capacity issues. A reflector-based antenna enhances the directionality of these beams, which is essential for space-based communication.

Once the Jupiter 3 satellite enters geosynchronous orbit, it will become part of the Hughes constellation and start serving customers in North and South America. It uses the Ka- and V-bands for data transmission to consumer and gateway devices and the Q-band for receiving information from connected gateways. The satellite’s onboard thrusters perform fine-positioning after its launch via a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Despite being potential competitors, SpaceX and Hughes collaborate in this endeavor. The StarLink constellation operates at a lower altitude in low Earth orbit (LEO), while Jupiter 3 is located in geosynchronous orbit. This disparity in orbit altitudes creates a continuous wireless link but with higher latency. The pursuit of high-speed satellite internet may thus involve collaborative efforts among different organizations.

The success of the Jupiter 3 mission is yet to be fully determined. However, initial results indicate that the launch is proceeding as planned. As more customers are connected and performance evaluations are conducted, the satellite’s capabilities can be compared to other existing constellations. Furthermore, the wide-coverage provided by this geosynchronous satellite opens up new possibilities for designers, enabling emerging applications such as distributed sensor networks for farming or climate science.