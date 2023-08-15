Huge Wildfire in Hawaii Leaves Trail of Destruction

A massive wildfire in Hawaii has caused widespread destruction and devastation, as seen in satellite images. The heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui was ravaged by the fire, which started in darkness on Wednesday. The historic town has been reduced to ash, and many residents were forced to take refuge in the ocean to escape the flames.

Coastal Lahaina, a popular tourist spot, also suffered significant damage. Aerial footage reveals numerous homes and businesses, including those on Front Street, completely flattened. The once-thriving area now resembles a scene of destruction.

The exact number of casualties is still unknown, but at least 93 people have been reported dead, with many more injured. The fire has left a trail of scorched boats in the harbor, adding to the extent of the devastation. Additionally, the once-lush trees on the island now stand as leafless and charred skeletons.

Efforts are underway to manage the situation and provide aid to those affected. However, the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined. The people of Hawaii are coming together to support each other during this difficult time.