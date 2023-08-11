Wildfires Devastate Historic Community in Lahaina, Maui

Before-and-after satellite images of the historic Maui community of Lahaina reveal the profound devastation caused by recent wildfires. The images capture a stark contrast, with the pre-fire photos showing streets filled with lush green vegetation, in stark contrast to the post-fire images which depict a barren, gray landscape with lingering smoke clouds billowing from the rubble.

One set of before-and-after images depicts the once picturesque area surrounding a massive banyan tree at the center of the oceanside community, reduced to a scorched, gray and black landscape.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. expressed his shock at the destruction, stating that the current state of Lahaina bears no resemblance to the place he grew up in. He compared it to a war zone or the aftermath of a bomb explosion, describing melted cars strewn across the streets, doors melted to the ground, and most structures no longer standing. Having spent much of his childhood in the area as his mother worked at a restaurant called Pioneer Inn for 17 years, Bissen noted that Lahaina is unrecognizable compared to his memories.

The wildfires in Maui have tragically claimed the lives of at least 55 people.