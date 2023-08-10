Satellite Images Reveal Devastation of Maui Wildfire

Satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies depict the extent of the destruction caused by the wildfires in Lahaina, Maui. The fires have engulfed parts of the historic town, resulting in the loss of numerous buildings and claiming the lives of at least 36 individuals. Some residents had to seek refuge in the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

The fires prompted evacuations in various areas, including the popular tourist destination of Lahaina. The National Weather Service has attributed the strong winds fanning the flames to Hurricane Dora, which was passing south of the island chain at a safe distance. The hurricane’s winds caused power outages and hindered firefighting efforts, preventing helicopters from being used.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke of Hawaii shared aerial footage of the wildfire’s devastation in Lahaina and nearby Kihei. She expressed her heartache over the lives lost and conveyed her condolences to the families affected. Luke assured that authorities are diligently working to ensure the well-being of all those impacted. She acknowledged that while Lahaina has been irreversibly altered by the tragedy, the community’s spirit of love and aloha remains unwavering.

As efforts continue to combat the fire and assist those affected, people are coming together to offer support. Information on how to help those impacted by the wildfires in Maui can be found through relevant sources.