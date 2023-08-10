Devastating Wind-Driven Fires Ravage Hawaiian Islands

At least six people lost their lives as wind-driven fires swept across the Hawaiian Islands. Satellite imagery from Maxar, a Colorado-based space technology company, revealed the extent of the destruction caused by these brush fires. The images depicted the devastation in Maui, where hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed.

The community of Lahaina bore the brunt of the deadly fires, resulting in the loss of nearly everything in sight. James Tokioka, the director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, expressed the heartbreaking impact on the local people, with homes, animals, and possessions all lost.

The first set of imagery released by Maxar focused on the before and after photos of Lahaina’s Banyan Court area, a site of historical significance housing arts and other societies. Prior to the fire, visitors could admire the island’s oldest living Banyan Tree, estimated to be over 150 years old. However, the after photo revealed a grim scene, with the harbor displaying fewer boats, browned or destroyed trees, and only a handful of buildings remaining.

The second imagery set highlighted the historic buildings that compose the town of Lahaina, once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii before becoming a U.S. territory. Significant damage was evident throughout the district, except for a few ocean-facing properties.

The third set of satellite images captured the Lahaina Square Shopping Center area before and after the fires. The images revealed complete devastation to the shopping destination, with billowing black smoke rising from a building in the commercial district.

According to the Maui County government, over 271 structures suffered damage or were destroyed in Lahaina. Authorities have not provided a timeline for bringing the fires under control or allowing residents to return and assess the damage personally. The destruction caused by these wind-driven fires has dealt a severe blow to the Hawaiian Islands, affecting the lives of numerous individuals and devastating cherished landmarks.