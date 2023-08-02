Australia’s Beef Industry Under Fire for Deforestation

Satellite analysis has revealed that a staggering 349,399 hectares of forest were cleared in Queensland, Australia over a period of 12 months, with the majority of the land cleared for the beef industry. The data was released by the Queensland government as part of its 2020-2021 Statewide Landcover and Trees Study (SLATS) report. Despite efforts by conservationists to hold beef producers accountable, the industry disputes the data and argues that satellite analysis does not provide the full story.

According to the SLATS data, the beef industry was responsible for 89% of the land clearing in Queensland, while the timber industry accounted for just 4% and mining even less. The clearing has had a significant impact on endangered species like koalas, as their habitats have been destroyed. Analysis of previous SLATS reports showed that hundreds of thousands of hectares of threatened species habitat were bulldozed.

Meat and Livestock Australia, the peak industry body, defends the beef industry, stating that Queensland has a well-regulated land clearing system. However, environmental groups argue that loopholes in the system are leading to the loss of high-value forests. The Wilderness Society has called for stronger laws and enforcement to eliminate deforestation from beef industry supply chains.

While land clearing in Queensland has decreased by 17% compared to the previous year, it still far exceeds the rates in other Australian states. Nat Pelle from the Australian Conservation Foundation believes that attention has been focused on deforestation in countries like Brazil, while similar practices continue to occur in Australia. He compares the beef industry’s impact on deforestation to that of the palm oil sector.

Mark Davie, chair of the sustainability steering committee at Meat and Livestock Australia, disputes the comparison to palm oil, highlighting the historical nature of land clearing in Queensland and the environmental benefits of well-managed woodland settings on beef farms. However, overseas, the European Union has expressed concerns about deforestation linked to food production and has warned that it will not accept such products.

As global pressure mounts against deforestation, the Queensland Conservation Council predicts that change will be forced upon the beef industry. Some argue that stricter laws and reforestation efforts are necessary to ensure sustainable beef production. However, there are challenges from some landholders who want to continue land clearing for grazing purposes.

The issue of deforestation and its impact on the beef industry is a complex and contentious one. While efforts are being made to address the issue, there is still much work to be done to find a balance between conservation and agricultural practices.