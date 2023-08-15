The Potential of Space-Based Solar Power to Transition to Green Energy

The concept of space-based solar power (SBSP) has been around since the late 1960s. However, due to cost and technological hurdles, it has not gained sufficient traction. But can some of these problems now be solved? If so, SBSP could become a vital part of the world’s transition away from fossil fuels.

Solar power is already harvested directly from the Sun through technologies like photovoltaics and solar-thermal energy. However, these green forms of power generation have limitations, such as taking up a lot of land space and being dependent on the availability of light and wind.

SBSP has the potential to overcome these limitations. Satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO) are exposed to the Sun for more than 99 percent of the time during a whole year, allowing them to produce green energy continuously. It is estimated that there is 100 times more solar power available from GEO than the global power demands of humanity by 2050.

To transfer the energy collected in space to the ground, wireless power transmission using microwaves is used. The satellite sends a microwave beam focused towards a ground station, where antennas convert the waves back into electricity. The ground station would need to have a diameter of at least 5 kilometers.

Numerous designs have been proposed for SBSP, including the CASSIOPeiA concept with steerable reflectors and the SPS-ALPHA concept with a large structure formed by modular reflectors. In 2023, scientists at Caltech successfully launched the MAPLE satellite experiment, demonstrating the technology’s ability to deliver power to Earth.

SBSP could play a crucial role in meeting the UK’s net-zero target by 2050, generating up to 10GW of electricity and creating a multi billion-pound industry with thousands of jobs. The European Space Agency is evaluating the viability of SBSP, and other countries have announced plans to beam power to Earth by 2025.

The main challenge for SBSP is the enormous amount of mass that needs to be launched into space and its cost. However, companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing heavy-lift launch vehicles, which could significantly reduce costs. Challenges such as controlling large structures in space and the impact of pollution from launches need to be assessed.

While there are challenges to overcome, SBSP is technologically feasible. It requires long-term commitment from governments and space agencies, but it has the potential to deliver sustainable, clean energy from space and contribute to achieving net-zero goals by 2050.