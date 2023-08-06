Advanced Broadband Satellite Successfully Demonstrates nexgen 5G Connectivity

An advanced broadband satellite has passed its initial on-orbit tests, showcasing the potential of nexgen 5G connectivity. The beam-hopping satellite, nicknamed JoeySat, has the ability to swiftly switch coverage between different locations, making it possible to connect people in wide geographical areas. It can also adjust the power of its signals to respond quickly to fluctuations in customer demand, such as during natural disasters when emergency responders need reliable communication.

JoeySat, which was launched into orbit on May 20th, has completed commissioning tests of its platform and payload. It is now embarking on a one-year test campaign to demonstrate its beam-hopping capabilities for connecting thousands of people traveling by air, sea, or land.

Developed as part of the Sunrise Partnership Project between the European Space Agency (ESA), telecommunications operator OneWeb, and the UK Space Agency, JoeySat is showcasing key technologies for OneWeb’s nexgen constellation. The satellite’s digital regenerative payload, built by communications equipment company Satixfy, was created using off-the-shelf components and best practices from the new space industry.

JoeySat is in a near-polar orbit and will send signals via ground stations in Norway and Sweden to demonstrate the full potential of flexible payloads in nexgen constellations with global connectivity. The test campaign includes experiments on end-to-end communications with dynamic resource allocation and 5G pilot tests with the University of Surrey.

The UK Space Agency has supported the mission with over £50 million to fund the development of JoeySat’s innovative beam-hopping technology and ensure a reliable and sustainable end-to-end service. Harshbir Sangha, Missions and Capabilities Delivery Director at the UK Space Agency, expressed excitement about the potential of JoeySat’s beam-hopping technology in enhancing connectivity and improving people’s lives.

Javier Benedicto, Acting Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications at ESA, highlighted the importance of ESA Partnership Projects in fostering innovation and helping European space companies succeed in the global market for telecommunications satellites.