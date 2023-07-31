Jakarta’s SATRIA-1 Project to Prioritize Internet Access for Schools

The Indonesian Satellite-1 (SATRIA-1) project will prioritize providing internet access to schools that currently lack connectivity, according to the Telecommunication and Informatics Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) of the Communication and Information Ministry (Kominfo).

BAKTI’s head of satellite infrastructure, Sri Sanggrama Aradea, stated that the education sector is SATRIA-1’s priority since a majority of schools in Indonesia are not connected to the internet. Aradea emphasized the importance of ensuring that young people have access to the internet for their studies.

To determine the recipients of internet access when SATRIA-1 becomes operational, BAKTI is currently in communication with several ministries and agencies, including the Health Ministry, the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry, the Home Ministry, the National Police, and the National Defense Forces (TNI).

Initially, SATRIA-1 aims to serve 150,000 points. Of these, 50,000 points will be set up at public facilities like schools, hospitals, police stations, TNI offices, and local government offices that are currently unconnected to the internet.

In particular, schools are considered a priority since a significant number of them lack internet access. Aradea revealed that there are approximately 92,000 schools that are currently unconnected, and the project aims to reduce this number.

SATRIA-1, launched in mid-June 2023 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, is currently heading into orbit at 146 degrees east longitude. It is expected to become operational by the end of 2023 or January 2024, serving public facility points in disadvantaged, frontier, and outermost regions across the country. The project presents hope for better internet connectivity, particularly in remote areas such as Papua.

The SATRIA-1 project highlights the commitment of Indonesia to improve digital connectivity and bridge the digital divide, while also promoting education by ensuring that schools have access to the internet for educational purposes.