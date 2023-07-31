CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Indonesian Satellite-1 (SATRIA-1) Project to Prioritize Internet Access for Schools

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
The Indonesian Satellite-1 (SATRIA-1) project aims to address the lack of internet access in schools, according to the Telecommunication and Informatics Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) of the Communication and Information Ministry (Kominfo).

BAKTI’s head of satellite infrastructure, Sri Sanggrama Aradea, highlighted the importance of providing internet access to schools as a basic need for young people in Indonesia. Currently, most schools in the country are not connected to the internet.

BAKTI, in collaboration with the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, is in communication with various ministries and agencies to determine the recipients of internet access once SATRIA-1 becomes operational. The Health Ministry, Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry, Home Ministry, National Police, and National Defense Forces (TNI) are among the institutions involved in these discussions.

Initially, SATRIA-1 is projected to serve 150,000 points. Among these, 50,000 will be public facilities such as schools, hospitals, police stations, TNI offices, and local government offices that currently have no internet connection.

Schools have been identified as the public facilities that require internet access the most, as a significant number of them are still unconnected. It is estimated that there are 92,000 schools in Indonesia without internet connectivity.

SATRIA-1 is currently on its way to its designated orbit at 146 degrees east longitude. It was launched in mid-June 2023 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, using SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket. The satellite is expected to become operational by the end of 2023 or January 2024, serving selected public facilities in disadvantaged, frontier, and remote regions of Indonesia.

The SATRIA-1 project offers hope for improved internet connectivity, particularly in areas like Papua, and is seen as a crucial step towards achieving nationwide digital connectivity in Indonesia. The country is also exploring cooperation with Japan to develop satellite navigation systems.

