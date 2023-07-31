CityLife

Satellite

Jakarta Prioritizes Education Sector with SATRIA-1 Project

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
The Indonesian Satellite-1 (SATRIA-1) project is placing a priority on improving internet access in schools, according to the Telecommunication and Informatics Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) of the Communication and Information Ministry (Kominfo). The head of satellite infrastructure at BAKTI, Sri Sanggrama Aradea, stated that the education sector is the main focus because a majority of schools in Indonesia do not have internet connections.

BAKTI is currently working with the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs to determine which recipients will receive internet access once SATRIA-1 becomes operational. These recipients include the Health Ministry, the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry, the Home Ministry, the National Police, and the National Defense Forces (TNI).

Initially, BAKTI plans to serve 150,000 points with SATRIA-1. They have decided to prioritize providing internet services to 50,000 points located in public facilities such as schools, hospitals, police stations, TNI offices, and local government offices that currently lack internet access. The goal is to reduce the number of unconnected schools, as there are approximately 92,000 school points without internet connectivity.

Satellites are an important infrastructure for connectivity in remote and disadvantaged areas. SATRIA-1 was launched in mid-June 2023 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, using SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket and is expected to become operational by the end of 2023 or January 2024. It will serve public facilities in disadvantaged, frontier, and outermost regions of Indonesia, contributing to nationwide digital connectivity.

With the SATRIA-1 project, Indonesia aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure that students in remote areas have access to the internet for educational purposes. By prioritizing schools without internet access, the country is taking a significant step towards providing equal opportunities for education and empowering its youth.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

