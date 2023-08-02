AXESS Networks Expands Middle East Coverage with ABS Partnership

AXESS Networks (AXESS), a satellite communications provider, has entered into an agreement with global satellite operator ABS to launch a new network that will enhance AXESS’ coverage in the Middle East.

The agreement will bring expanded opportunities for both terrestrial and maritime clients in the region, supporting AXESS’ dual-use strategy for the ABS-2A satellite. This network expansion complements AXESS’ existing Ku-band satellite coverage, which has been strengthened through previous agreements with networks on the ABS-3A and ABS-2 satellites.

The increased coverage in the Middle East will allow AXESS to better serve clients in maritime, oil & gas, enterprise, and telco markets. The company aims to improve communication services for fixed and mobile activities in the region, making it an attractive option for new clients.

The ABS-2A satellite’s coverage in the Middle East is particularly advantageous for AXESS’ maritime clients navigating through the Suez Canal. The demand for satellite communications supported by AXESS’ unlimited, uncapped, and unthrottled Ku-band networks has been increasing, leading to the organic expansion of the company’s geographic network coverage.

ABS, through its collaboration with AXESS Networks, is extending its global reach and providing seamless satellite communications to the Middle East and beyond. The ideal coverage of ABS-2A in the region ensures robust and reliable communications, enabling businesses to thrive in an interconnected world.

The partnership between AXESS Networks and ABS has resulted in the growth of global coverage, allowing both companies to collaborate, innovate, and find solutions to deliver top-notch maritime and land-based communication services.