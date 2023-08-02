AXESS Networks and ABS Sign Agreement to Expand Middle East Coverage

AXESS Networks (AXESS), a satellite communications provider, has partnered with ABS, a global satellite operator, to launch a new network that will enhance AXESS’ coverage in the Middle East. This agreement will benefit both terrestrial and maritime clients and strengthen AXESS’ dual-use strategy for the ABS-2A satellite.

With this new development, AXESS Networks will further improve its existing Ku-band satellite coverage in the Middle East. Previous agreements have already supported networks on the ABS-3A and ABS-2 satellites.

Guido Neumann, President at AXESS EMEA, stated that the rapid expansion of AXESS networks in the Middle East will enhance the company’s services in various sectors, including maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, and telecommunications markets. It will also offer new clients an attractive option for improving their communications in the region for both fixed and mobile activities.

Adrian Redfern, Director of Business Development at AXESS EMEA, highlighted the benefits of ABS-2A’s coverage for maritime clients navigating through the Suez Canal. The increased demand for satellite communications, supported by AXESS’ unlimited, uncapped, and unthrottled Ku-band networks, is driving the organic expansion of AXESS’ geographic network coverage.

Ramsey Khanfour, Chief Commercial Officer of ABS, stressed the importance of their collaboration with AXESS Networks in extending seamless satellite communications to the Middle East and beyond. ABS-2A’s coverage in the region provides robust and reliable communications, allowing businesses to thrive in an interconnected world.

Chris Spore, VP Sales of ABS, expressed satisfaction in working with AXESS Networks to expand their global coverage. Their partnership enables them to discuss innovative ideas and find solutions for delivering high-quality maritime and land-based communication services.