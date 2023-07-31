CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Axess Networks and ABS Sign Agreement to Expand Middle East Coverage

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
Axess Networks and ABS, a global satellite operator, have signed an agreement to launch a new network that will increase Axess’ coverage in the Middle East. This development aligns with Axess’ existing Ku-band satellite coverage of the region and strengthens their dual-use strategy for the ABS-2A satellite.

This expansion offers enhanced opportunities for both terrestrial and maritime clients in the Middle East. Axess Networks aims to provide improved communication services to various sectors including maritime, oil & gas, enterprise, and telecommunications. The collaboration with ABS allows Axess Networks to extend their service offerings to new clients looking to enhance their communications for fixed and mobile activities in the region.

The ABS-2A satellite’s coverage in the Middle East is particularly beneficial for Axess’ maritime clients navigating through the Suez Canal. The increased demand for satellite communications supported by Axess’ unlimited and unthrottled Ku-band networks is driving the organic expansion of their geographic network coverage.

Through this partnership, ABS is able to extend its global reach and provide seamless satellite communications to the Middle East and beyond. The ABS-2A satellite’s robust and reliable coverage enables businesses in various sectors to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Collaborating with Axess Networks allows for innovative ideas and solutions to be explored, ultimately enabling first-class maritime and land-based communication solutions. This partnership supports Axess’ rapid rollout of networks in the Middle East, catering to the unique needs of their clients in the region.

