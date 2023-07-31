Axess Networks and ABS Partner to Expand Coverage in the Middle East

Axess Networks and ABS have announced a collaboration to expand coverage in the Middle East. This partnership allows Axess Networks to provide enhanced services to both terrestrial and maritime clients in the region, supporting its dual-use strategy for the ABS-2A satellite.

Axess Networks already offers Ku-band satellite coverage in the Middle East through previous agreements supporting networks on the ABS-3A and ABS-2 satellites. This collaboration with ABS further strengthens its existing coverage.

The ABS-2A satellite’s coverage in the region is particularly beneficial for Axess Networks’ maritime clients navigating through the Suez Canal. By offering unlimited, uncapped, and unthrottled Ku-band networks, Axess Networks is experiencing increasing demand for its satellite communication services. This organic growth is driving the expansion of its geographic network coverage.

The partnership between Axess Networks and ABS allows Axess Networks to better serve its clients in the Middle East, providing improved connectivity options for both terrestrial and maritime operations. With the expanded coverage, Axess Networks aims to meet the growing demand for reliable and high-quality satellite communication services in the region.

This collaboration reinforces Axess Networks’ commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions to its customers. By leveraging the capabilities of the ABS-2A satellite, Axess Networks can expand its reach and provide seamless connectivity to its clients throughout the Middle East.