Satellite

ATIF Holdings Limited and Phoenix Satellite TV America Announce Joint Creation of Financial TV Program

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
ATIF Holdings Limited and Phoenix Satellite TV America have officially announced their partnership in creating a financial television program called “Wall Street.” This new program is set to be launched on October 1, 2023, and will be hosted by Mr. Liu Jun, ATIF’s President, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer.

Through their collaboration with Phoenix TV America, ATIF aims to expand its influence and provide accurate financial information and interpretations of Wall Street to Chinese audiences worldwide. The program will offer a unique perspective on the dynamics of Wall Street, highlighting the latest trends and investment opportunities in the financial market.

As the host of the program, Mr. Liu Jun will strive to deliver high-quality content to the audience, drawing from his extensive experience and knowledge in the financial industry. He aims to share valuable insights with the global Chinese audience, contributing to their understanding and awareness of finance.

The partnership between ATIF and Phoenix TV America is expected to bring a fresh and informative experience to the audience, while also promoting financial literacy within Chinese communities around the world.

Stay tuned for this exciting collaboration between ATIF Holdings Limited and Phoenix Satellite TV America, as they bring Wall Street insights and analysis to viewers worldwide.

