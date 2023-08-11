ATIF Holdings and Phoenix Satellite TV America to Launch Wall Street Financial Program

ATIF Holdings Limited and Phoenix Satellite TV America have announced their partnership to create a financial television program called Wall Street. The program is set to officially launch on October 1, 2023, with ATIF’s President, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Liu Jun, serving as the host.

Through this collaboration, ATIF will be able to expand its reach and provide accurate financial information and Wall Street analysis to Chinese audiences worldwide. The program aims to offer a unique perspective on the dynamics of Wall Street, highlighting the latest trends and investment opportunities in the financial market.

As the host, Mr. Liu Jun will strive to deliver high-quality content to the audience, drawing from his years of experience and knowledge in the financial industry. His goal is to share valuable insights with the global Chinese audience, contributing to their understanding of the financial landscape.

The partnership between ATIF and Phoenix TV America promises to bring an exciting financial program to the audience and further enhance awareness and knowledge of the financial field within Chinese communities across the globe. This collaboration signifies a step forward in providing valuable financial intelligence to Chinese viewers worldwide.