ATIF Holdings Limited and Phoenix Satellite TV America Jointly Launch Financial TV Program “Wall Street”

ATIF Holdings Limited and Phoenix Satellite TV America have announced their collaboration in creating a financial television program named “Wall Street.” The program is set to be launched on October 1, 2023, with Mr. Liu Jun, the President, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of ATIF, as the host.

This collaboration with Phoenix TV America will allow ATIF to expand its reach and deliver accurate financial information and Wall Street insights to Chinese audiences globally. The program will offer a unique perspective on the dynamics of Wall Street, highlighting the latest trends and investment opportunities in the financial market.

As the host of the program, Mr. Liu Jun will strive to deliver high-quality content, drawing from his years of experience and knowledge in the financial industry. He aims to share his expertise with the Chinese audience worldwide, providing them with valuable insights.

The partnership between ATIF and Phoenix TV America promises to bring a new and engaging financial program to the audience, further enhancing awareness and understanding of the financial field within Chinese communities worldwide.