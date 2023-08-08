Sustainability Company Astroscale to Remove Space Junk with Lightweight Robotic Arm

Astroscale, a space sustainability company based in Japan and the UK, is set to launch a mission using a lightweight version of the International Space Station’s robotic arm to remove decades-old space junk from Earth’s orbit. This will be the first mission of its kind.

The company previously ran a successful demonstration of its space debris removal technology with the ELSA-d mission in 2021. However, that technology could only be used on satellites designed with debris removal in mind. The new technology, developed for a UK-funded mission called Cosmic, aims to target old satellites that have been tumbling in space for decades and have no special features for a removal spacecraft to attach to.

The mission’s goal is to remove two pieces of defunct debris satellites owned by the UK. These satellites were launched in the 1990s and are now beyond their lifespan. The Cosmic debris removal spacecraft will face challenges as the satellites may have partially disintegrated and could be difficult to capture. Additionally, the spacecraft will need to deal with the satellites tumbling through space at high speeds.

Astroscale plans to use the autonomous navigation software tested by ELSA-d and a cutting-edge robotic arm developed by MDA, the same company that built the International Space Station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2. The robotic arm will grab the old satellite by its launch adapter ring and drag it into a low orbit where it will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. The spacecraft will then return to collect a second object.

The mission is currently being considered for funding by the UK Space Agency, which will choose between Astroscale and a competing proposal by CleanSpace. If selected, the mission will launch in 2026. Astroscale’s previous mission, ELSA-M, will help further enhance their technologies before attempting the more challenging capture of old space junk.

Space debris is a growing problem, with over 34,260 tracked objects currently in orbit. The increase in satellite launches, including megaconstellations like OneWeb and SpaceX’s Starlink network, is expected to exacerbate the issue. The accumulation of debris poses risks to operational satellites and could eventually make the orbital environment too hazardous for satellite operations. Active debris removal is seen as a crucial technology to ensure the long-term usability of space.

In addition to the Cosmic mission, Astroscale also plans to inspect and remove a discarded Japanese rocket stage using a spacecraft called ADRAS-J. This mission is set to launch in 2025. ClearSpace, a competitor of Astroscale, is also planning a junk collector spacecraft to remove a spent rocket body from orbit in the same year.