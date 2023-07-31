CityLife

Astroscale Announces Partnership with Astro Digital for Generation 2 Docking Plate

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Astroscale, a global leader in on-orbit servicing, has partnered with Astro Digital US Inc., a provider of space-based systems and mission support. This partnership will involve the incorporation of Astroscale’s Generation 2 Docking Plate into Astro Digital’s modular satellite bus for end-of-life servicing preparation. The aim is to promote responsible satellite operations and establish industry standards in this field.

Astroscale’s Gen 2 Docking Plate is a significant development in on-orbit servicing. It not only sets a new benchmark for this technology but also fosters a shift towards responsible, sustainable, and intelligent satellite operations in space. The incorporation of international best practices and guidelines ensures that Astroscale stays aligned with global standards.

Astro Digital is planning to receive its first Astroscale Docking Plate later this year and will integrate it into their satellite bus. The launch of the satellite, equipped with the docking plate, is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of this calendar year.

This partnership between Astroscale and Astro Digital signifies the growing importance of on-orbit servicing and the need for sustainable practices in space. By incorporating the Generation 2 Docking Plate, Astro Digital can enhance end-of-life servicing preparation. This will contribute to the overall sustainability of satellite operations and establish a foundation for the responsible management of space debris.

Astroscale has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for on-orbit servicing and debris removal. With this partnership, Astro Digital joins forces with a leader in this field, ensuring that responsible satellite operations become the norm in the space industry.

