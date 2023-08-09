Astranis Introduces UtilitySat: A Multi-Purpose Satellite for Various Missions

Astranis, the innovative space technology company, has revealed its backup satellite called UtilitySat. Designed to be incredibly useful, UtilitySat will be the first satellite with the ability to execute multiple missions and is equipped with transponders in the standard Ku, Ka, and Q/V bands for different mission profiles.

While its primary use case is serving as an on-orbit spare to maintain connectivity in case of failures in dedicated Astranis satellites, UtilitySat has a wider range of applications. The satellite’s dual-propulsion chemical system and electric ion thruster allow Astranis to move it around the geostationary belt more than 30 times during its useful life. This flexibility sets it apart from traditional GEO satellites, which have long lifespans and fixed mission profiles established before launch.

With UtilitySat, Astranis aims to provide broadband connectivity in remote or underserved locations, making it particularly valuable during natural disasters or for enhancing national security by adding resiliency to communication architectures. Customers will have the ability to use UtilitySats for shorter-term tasks, unlike the long-term leased capacity of dedicated Astranis satellites. It can also serve as bridge capacity for customers awaiting their contracted satellite or to boost capacity in a specific region.

UtilitySat has been in development for a significant amount of time, even though the public only learned about it in July. According to Astranis CEO John Gedmark, it has been a part of the company’s roadmap since its inception. Astranis plans to launch one or more UtilitySats in 2025 and intends to include a UtilitySat in every batch of satellites it launches in the future.