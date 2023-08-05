Astra Space Announces Workforce Reallocation and Layoffs

Astra Space, a space technology company, has recently laid off 25% of its workforce and reassigned others in order to reallocate resources and cut costs. The company is facing financial challenges, which has prompted this strategic move.

Specifically, Astra is relocating 50 engineers from the development of its Rocket 4 vehicle to focus on the production of its Astra Spacecraft Engine. This reallocation of resources will delay the progress of Rocket 4, although no specific timeline was provided. The company previously stated that it aimed to conduct a test flight of the larger rocket by the end of this year.

The company’s ability to conduct commercial launches in the future will depend on the timing and success of these initial test flights. Astra has filed a document with the Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that the restructuring will impact the launch systems development and ultimately determine the company’s readiness for commercial launches in 2024 and beyond.

Astra has received 278 orders for its Astra Spacecraft Engine, which is an electric thruster based on technology acquired from Apollo Fusion. However, the company has not generated significant revenue from these orders to date. In the first quarter of 2023, Astra reported no revenue and projected revenue of $500,000 to $1 million for the second quarter. The financial results for the second quarter will be published on August 14.

The lack of revenue has resulted in cash burn for Astra. The company forecasts ending the second quarter with $26 million to $26.5 million in cash and equivalents. This is lower than the May forecast of $30 million to $33 million due to delays in collecting receivables and receiving tax credits.

To raise capital, Astra plans to sell up to $65 million in stock through an “at-the-market” offering and conduct a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. Additionally, the company has secured a $12.5 million loan from an institutional investor for working capital and general expenses.

These layoffs and reassignments are not unique to Astra. Other space startups have also faced financial challenges in recent months, leading to workforce reductions. Companies such as Planet, Ursa Major Technologies, Benchmark Space Systems, and Virgin Orbit have all announced layoffs in response to financial difficulties and changes in the investment climate.

Astra Space will release its earnings report on August 14 and will hold a separate conference call on August 7 to discuss recent events.