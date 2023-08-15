AST SpaceMobile Secures Funding for Launching Commercial Satellites

AST SpaceMobile has announced that it has secured a financing package to support the launch of its first five direct-to-cell commercial satellites. The company’s CFO, Sean Walllace, confirmed that the funding includes $115 million in loans, a $57 million common stock offering, and $7 million raised through a market program.

One of the key milestones achieved by AST SpaceMobile is the successful completion of two-way voice calls and 4G capabilities using the BlueWalker 3 test satellite, which was launched last year. With this progress, the company is now focusing on manufacturing the first five commercial satellites dedicated to satellite-to-cell services. These satellites are scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

During the BlueWalker 3 testing, AST SpaceMobile, in collaboration with AT&T, Vodafone, and Nokia, achieved space-based 4G LTE cellular broadband capabilities, providing speeds exceeding 10 Mbps to everyday smartphones. CEO Abel Avellan expressed his enthusiasm for the development, stating that the company is on track to deliver initial commercial services in 2024.

In addition to its satellite ventures, AST SpaceMobile has also received interest in strategic investments related to commercial payments. At the end of the second quarter, the company reported having $190.8 million in cash on hand. However, it recorded no revenue and a net loss of $49.6 million in the same period.

With its secured financing package, AST SpaceMobile is set to make significant strides in revolutionizing cellular connectivity by providing satellite-based services to unmodified smartphones. This development has the potential to bridge the digital divide and enable global connectivity in remote areas where traditional cellular infrastructure is limited or non-existent.