AST SpaceMobile Raises $115M in Debt Funding for Satellite Project

AST SpaceMobile, the low Earth orbit direct-to-device startup, has successfully secured $115 million in debt funding for its first five commercial satellites. These satellites are scheduled to be launched with SpaceX early next year. The funding comes in addition to the $64 million in equity that the company recently raised, bringing its total funding to $179 million.

AST SpaceMobile aims to provide 5G broadband services by utilizing a network of around 90 BlueBird satellites. The company’s CEO, Abel Avellan, stated that the initial batch of five satellites would be used for intermittent connectivity, suitable for government and commercial device monitoring applications. The launch of these satellites is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

AST SpaceMobile has received multiple indications of interest from strategic investors to fund the construction of further satellites. However, these negotiations are still ongoing and may require regulatory approvals. The company’s chief financial officer, Sean Wallace, emphasized the complexity of these discussions due to their commercial and strategic nature.

The United States is one of the target markets for AST SpaceMobile’s initial services. However, the company is currently awaiting regulatory clearances from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) before commencing operations. AST SpaceMobile is also seeking permission from its U.S. telecoms partner, AT&T, to lease spectrum.

Despite securing agreements with over 40 mobile network operators globally, AST SpaceMobile stated that the revenue generated from the initial batch of satellites would not be sufficient to fund future spacecraft or turn a profit. As of June 2024, the company reported cash reserves of $192 million, which it believes is enough to cover expenses for the next 12 months.

To support its satellite production and expansion plans, AST SpaceMobile expects a 50% increase in capital expenditures over the next few quarters. It plans to produce six satellites per month and allocate between $45 million and $50 million for launch services and related equipment in the coming months.

AST SpaceMobile is confident that it will be able to launch its initial commercial services as planned next year, without delays from the FCC. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects and is committed to providing global connectivity through its satellite network.