Data Networks Inc. Awarded NOAA ProTech 2.0 Contract

ASRC Federal subsidiary, Data Networks Inc., has been selected as a contractor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ProTech 2.0 Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. This contract has an $8 billion ceiling and will begin in 2023, lasting for ten years.

Data Networks Inc. has been chosen to be a part of the satellite domain of the contract. Their role will involve supporting the acquisition, deployment, and development of ground systems for satellites that are crucial for weather forecasting, environmental and climate analysis, and global hazard monitoring.

This is not the first time Data Networks Inc. has collaborated with NOAA. They have been working with the organization for over 20 years and currently provide support to NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS). Their services include Financial Management Systems (FMS), Engineering Mission Operations Support Services (EMOSS), and the Fairbanks Command and Data Acquisition Station (FCDAS).

The inclusion of Data Networks Inc. in the ProTech 2.0 contract highlights their expertise and successful partnership with NOAA. Their involvement in the satellite domain will enable them to contribute to the important work of gathering and analyzing data for weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and hazard assessment on a global scale.

As an ASRC Federal subsidiary, Data Networks Inc. is well positioned to leverage their experience and resources to further strengthen their support for NOAA’s mission. The ProTech 2.0 contract will provide them with the opportunity to continue their valuable contributions to the field of satellite domain and further enhance NOAA’s capabilities in understanding and predicting weather patterns and environmental phenomena.