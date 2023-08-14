Data Networks Inc. Awarded Position on NOAA ProTech 2.0 Contract

ASRC Federal subsidiary, Data Networks Inc., has been selected to participate in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ProTech 2.0 Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. The contract, which has an $8 billion ceiling, focuses on various aspects of satellite operations and management for weather forecasting, environmental analysis, climate research, and worldwide hazard monitoring.

As a participant in the satellite domain of the contract, Data Networks Inc. will provide support in the acquisition, deployment, and ground system development and monitoring of satellites. These satellites play a crucial role in gathering data for weather predictions, studying environmental and climate patterns, and monitoring global hazards. The contract, known as ProTech 2.0 IDIQ, spans a period of ten years, commencing in 2023.

Data Networks Inc. has a longstanding partnership with NOAA, spanning over 20 years. Currently, the company supports NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) in various capacities. This includes providing assistance in financial management systems through the Financial Management Systems (FMS) initiative, engineering mission operations support via the Engineering Mission Operations Support Services (EMOSS) program, and operating the Fairbanks Command and Data Acquisition Station (FCDAS).

With its position on the NOAA ProTech 2.0 contract, Data Networks Inc. looks forward to continuing its collaboration with NOAA and contributing to the advancement of satellite technology for improved weather forecasting and environmental monitoring on a global scale.

