An ASRC Federal Business Secures Spot on $8 Billion NOAA Contract Vehicle

An ASRC Federal business has secured a spot on a potential $8 billion contract vehicle from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity vehicle, Data Networks will compete for awards focused on satellite attainment, deployment, ground system creation, and surveillance.

The ProTech 2.0 IDIQ vehicle is designed to retain companies that can proficiently perform services for weather forecasting, natural disaster prediction satellites, and environmental and climate assessment. The contract vehicle will start this year and last for 10 years.

Data Networks, which has a reported two-decade history with NOAA, has been performing ongoing work with the agency’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service. They have been working on financial management systems, engineering mission operations support services, and the Fairbanks Command and Data Acquisition Station.

Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal, commented that the company’s team brings technical expertise across the entire satellite mission lifecycle. She added that the win extends their work with NOAA and supports the critical mission of better understanding our evolving planet.

This recent contract win follows another NOAA contract awarded to ASRC’s Netcentric Technology subsidiary. The subsidiary received a $44 million award in June 2022 for repair and functionality assistance services on a ground satellite system.

In addition, another ASRC business called Data Solutions recently won a five-year, $90 million contract to provide assistance on an environment and public health study for the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Overall, these contract wins demonstrate ASRC Federal’s continued partnership and commitment to NOAA’s mission in weather forecasting, environmental assessment, and disaster prediction.