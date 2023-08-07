NASA Concludes Mission of LunaH-Map Cubesat

NASA officials announced that operations for the LunaH-Map cubesat, part of the Artemis 1 moon mission, came to an end earlier this year. The small satellite, designed to test the limits of low-cost missions, encountered a propulsion system issue that left it stranded in the wrong orbit. Although LunaH-Map was unable to map the south pole of the moon, it successfully achieved its main objective of detecting water and ice on the lunar surface using its neutron spectrometer.

Craig Hardgrove, the mission lead from Arizona State University, expressed that while the spacecraft has reached its end, there will be further research and presentations on the technology and science behind LunaH-Map. The data collected by the cubesat will continue to be analyzed, and its design will contribute to future missions.

A version of the spectrometer used in LunaH-Map is set to fly on another NASA mission called Lunar-VISE (Lunar Vulkan Imaging and Spectroscopy Explorer), which will be part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. This program supports private landers, rovers, and scientific activities on the lunar surface.

Although LunaH-Map faced difficulties, other cubesats launched with Artemis 1 were able to fulfill their objectives. However, some encountered challenges, such as Japan’s Omotenashi spacecraft, which experienced a communications issue preventing it from dropping a lander on the moon. NEA Scout also faced issues after launch, rendering it unable to solar sail to a near-Earth asteroid.

Despite these setbacks, the Artemis 1 mission accomplished its primary goals by successfully orbiting an Orion spacecraft around the moon and returning it safely to Earth. NASA is currently focused on Artemis 2, the second mission in the series, which is scheduled to launch four astronauts around the moon in 2024. A potential moon-landing mission, Artemis 3, may follow in 2025 or 2026 if plans remain on track.